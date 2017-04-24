State Comptroller Payroll

This data reflects the records supplied to The Texas Tribune by this public entity in response to a public information request. The median salary is calculated using all of the full-time salaries that the entity reports. Part-time salaries are not included in that calculation. An "N/A" means there are no full-time workers in that category and no median salaries were calculated.
|Compensation
|Number of Employees
|$1,200 - $47,300
|98,311
|$47,300 - $93,400
|44,826
|$93,400 - $139,500
|4,429
|$139,500 - $185,600
|1,302
|$185,600 - $231,700
|272
|$231,700 - $277,800
|73
|$277,800 - $323,900
|6
|$323,900 - $370,000
|5
|$370,000 - $416,100
|2
|$416,100 - $462,200
|1
|$462,200 - $508,300
|0
|$508,300 - $554,400
|3
|Name
|Title
|Department
|Compensation
|James Willson
|Chief Scientific Officer
|Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas
|$553,500
|Thomas B. Harris
|Chief Investment Officer
|Teacher Retirement System
|$551,250
|J. B. McCall
|Chancellor
|Texas State University System Board of Regents
|$546,000
|Charles T. Tull
|Director of Investments
|Employees Retirement System
|$416,400
|Roland K. Smith
|VC for Finance
|Texas State University System Board of Regents
|$408,451
|Fernando C. Gomez
|VC and General Counsel
|Texas State University System Board of Regents
|$393,775
|Jerry G. Albright
|Deputy Dir Investment Officer
|Teacher Retirement System
|$357,000
|Eric L. Lang
|Investment Fund Director
|Teacher Retirement System
|$354,900
|Paul B. Ballard
|Chief Executive Officer
|Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company
|$352,948
|Chi K. Chai
|Investment Fund Director
|Teacher Retirement System
|$339,456
|Title
|Employees
|Median salary
|Texas Department of Criminal Justice
|39,642
|$40,546
|Health and Human Services Commission
|15,686
|$36,491
|Department of Aging and Disability Services
|13,414
|$27,128
|Department of Family and Protective Services
|12,703
|$47,682
|Texas Department of Transportation
|11,423
|$47,160
|Department of State Health Services
|11,335
|$32,620
|Department of Public Safety
|9,892
|$53,242
|Texas Workforce Commission
|4,548
|$43,404
|Office of the Attorney General
|4,040
|$46,558
|Parks and Wildlife Department
|3,039
|$50,729
|Click for all departments
Women
68,504
14,071
967
121
40
0
0
0
0
0
Salary
$1,200 - $56,520
$56,520 - $111,840
$111,840 - $167,160
$167,160 - $222,480
$222,480 - $277,800
$277,800 - $333,120
$333,120 - $388,440
$388,440 - $443,760
$443,760 - $499,080
$499,080 - $554,400
Men
48,605
14,932
1,621
268
84
7
4
3
0
3
|Ethnicity
|Median salary
|ASIAN
|$52,002
|AM INDIAN
|$51,020
|WHITE
|$43,871
|OTHER
|$41,287
|HISPANIC
|$40,350
|BLACK
|$39,411
The Texas Tribune obtained this information under the Texas Public Information Act.
Maintainers
Senior Designer/Developer | @rdmurphy
Reporter/Developer | @jsmccullou
Designer/Developer | @anieldaniel
Director of Engineering | @x110dc