State Comptroller Payroll

Data last updated on 4/24/2017

152,190
Employees
115
Departments
$42,000
Median salary

What do these numbers mean?

This data reflects the records supplied to The Texas Tribune by this public entity in response to a public information request. The median salary is calculated using all of the full-time salaries that the entity reports. Part-time salaries are not included in that calculation. An "N/A" means there are no full-time workers in that category and no median salaries were calculated.

Number of employees by salary

Compensation Number of Employees
$1,200 - $47,300 98,311
$47,300 - $93,400 44,826
$93,400 - $139,500 4,429
$139,500 - $185,600 1,302
$185,600 - $231,700 272
$231,700 - $277,800 73
$277,800 - $323,900 6
$323,900 - $370,000 5
$370,000 - $416,100 2
$416,100 - $462,200 1
$462,200 - $508,300 0
$508,300 - $554,400 3

Top compensation in State Comptroller Payroll

Name Title Department Compensation
James Willson Chief Scientific Officer Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas $553,500
Thomas B. Harris Chief Investment Officer Teacher Retirement System $551,250
J. B. McCall Chancellor Texas State University System Board of Regents $546,000
Charles T. Tull Director of Investments Employees Retirement System $416,400
Roland K. Smith VC for Finance Texas State University System Board of Regents $408,451
Fernando C. Gomez VC and General Counsel Texas State University System Board of Regents $393,775
Jerry G. Albright Deputy Dir Investment Officer Teacher Retirement System $357,000
Eric L. Lang Investment Fund Director Teacher Retirement System $354,900
Paul B. Ballard Chief Executive Officer Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company $352,948
Chi K. Chai Investment Fund Director Teacher Retirement System $339,456

State Comptroller Payroll departments with the most employees

Title Employees Median salary
Texas Department of Criminal Justice 39,642 $40,546
Health and Human Services Commission 15,686 $36,491
Department of Aging and Disability Services 13,414 $27,128
Department of Family and Protective Services 12,703 $47,682
Texas Department of Transportation 11,423 $47,160
Department of State Health Services 11,335 $32,620
Department of Public Safety 9,892 $53,242
Texas Workforce Commission 4,548 $43,404
Office of the Attorney General 4,040 $46,558
Parks and Wildlife Department 3,039 $50,729
Gender breakdown

85,419
Female employees
$40,546
Median female salary
66,771
Male employees
$43,049
Median male salary

Women
Men

Women

68,504

14,071

967

121

40

0

0

0

0

0

Salary

$1,200 - $56,520

$56,520 - $111,840

$111,840 - $167,160

$167,160 - $222,480

$222,480 - $277,800

$277,800 - $333,120

$333,120 - $388,440

$388,440 - $443,760

$443,760 - $499,080

$499,080 - $554,400

Men

48,605

14,932

1,621

268

84

7

4

3

0

3

Ethnic breakdown

Employees by ethnicity

WHITE 47.6% / 72,510 employees
HISPANIC 26.1% / 39,757 employees
BLACK 23.3% / 35,527 employees
ASIAN 2.4% / 3,649 employees
OTHER 0.4% / 605 employees
AM INDIAN 0.1% / 142 employees

Salaries by ethnicity

Ethnicity Median salary
ASIAN $52,002
AM INDIAN $51,020
WHITE $43,871
OTHER $41,287
HISPANIC $40,350
BLACK $39,411

Length of employment

Employees by tenure

1 year or less 25,530 employees
1-10 years 82,797 employees
10-20 years 33,560 employees
20+ years 10,277 employees

Salaries by tenure

Tenure Median salary
1 year or less $36,098
1-10 years $40,546
10-20 years $44,699
20+ years $53,536

