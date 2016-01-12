Use The Texas Tribune’s Government Salaries Explorer to review the compensation of hundreds of thousands of state and municipal employees in Texas, including those working for state agencies, public universities, school districts and mass-transit entities. This data is obtained by requesting salary records from those public entities through the Texas Public Information Act.

The Tribune publishes this information because its journalists believe that disclosing how tax dollars are spent is in the public interest. To date, this database contains:

487,717
Employees
73
Public entities

We will update and expand this database periodically. Start searching below or read more about how we collect this data — and what to do if you believe there are errors in the records.

Name Type Employees Median salary Last updated
University of Houston-Clear Lake University 1,761 $54,507 12/01/2016
University of Houston-Downtown University 1,745 $55,738 12/01/2016
University of Houston-Victoria University 712 $43,451 12/01/2016
University of Houston System University 68 $75,250 12/01/2016
University of Houston University 11,650 $56,074 12/01/2016
Fort Worth City 7,027 $58,380 11/30/2016
The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston University Hospital 7,964 $65,000 10/14/2016
University of Texas at Arlington University 3,946 $48,550 06/30/2016
Tarrant County County 4,286 $50,086 06/23/2016
University of North Texas System University 500 $63,000 06/21/2016
Highest-paid employees

Name Title Entity Department Compensation
Charles Rena Strong Head Coach University of Texas at Austin Intercollegiate Athletics $5,160,317
Shaka Smart Head Coach University of Texas at Austin Intercollegiate Athletics $2,845,476
Rodney James Rohrich Professor UT Southwestern Medical Center Plastic Surgery $1,750,000
Ronald A. DePinho President The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center President'S Office $1,439,100
William McRaven Chancellor University of Texas System Administration Chancellor $1,200,000
August E. Garrido Special Assistant University of Texas at Austin Intercollegiate Athletics $1,167,489
Joseph M. Forbess Professor UT Southwestern Medical Center Cardio Thoracic Surgery $1,013,500
Syed Adil Husain Professor The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio Cardiothoracic Surgery $1,000,000
Michael Young President Texas A&M University President, Tamu $1,000,000
Michael Ray Williams President University of North Texas Health Science Center Office Of The President $960,000
Kenneth Mathis Visiting Associate Professor The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Orthopedic Surgery $960,000
Henry Huntington Batjer Professor & Chairman UT Southwestern Medical Center Neurological Surgery $950,000
Kevin Bozic Professor (Medical Affiliated) University of Texas at Austin Department Of Surgery And Perioperative Care $950,000
Daniel K. Podolsky President UT Southwestern Medical Center Office Of The President $944,316
Stephen G. Swisher Division Head The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Surgery $900,314
Raymond E. Sawaya Chair The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Neurosurgery $896,100
Ramesh Hariharan Visiting Professor The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Actat-Ep Heart $865,000
Thomas A. Buchholz Evp & Physician-In-Chief The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Ofc/Evp Physician-In-Chief $829,200
Ethan Dmitrovsky Provost & Exec Vice President The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Provost And Evp Office $829,200
Leon J. Leach Evp, Strategy & Innovation The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Innovation $823,500
