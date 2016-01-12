Use The Texas Tribune’s Government Salaries Explorer to review the compensation of hundreds of thousands of state and municipal employees in Texas, including those working for state agencies, public universities, school districts and mass-transit entities. This data is obtained by requesting salary records from those public entities through the Texas Public Information Act.
The Tribune publishes this information because its journalists believe that disclosing how tax dollars are spent is in the public interest. To date, this database contains:
We will update and expand this database periodically. Start searching below or read more about how we collect this data — and what to do if you believe there are errors in the records.
|Name
|Type
|Employees
|Median salary
|Last updated
|University of Houston-Clear Lake
|University
|1,761
|$54,507
|12/01/2016
|University of Houston-Downtown
|University
|1,745
|$55,738
|12/01/2016
|University of Houston-Victoria
|University
|712
|$43,451
|12/01/2016
|University of Houston System
|University
|68
|$75,250
|12/01/2016
|University of Houston
|University
|11,650
|$56,074
|12/01/2016
|Fort Worth
|City
|7,027
|$58,380
|11/30/2016
|The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
|University Hospital
|7,964
|$65,000
|10/14/2016
|University of Texas at Arlington
|University
|3,946
|$48,550
|06/30/2016
|Tarrant County
|County
|4,286
|$50,086
|06/23/2016
|University of North Texas System
|University
|500
|$63,000
|06/21/2016
|Name
|Title
|Entity
|Department
|Compensation
|Charles Rena Strong
|Head Coach
|University of Texas at Austin
|Intercollegiate Athletics
|$5,160,317
|Shaka Smart
|Head Coach
|University of Texas at Austin
|Intercollegiate Athletics
|$2,845,476
|Rodney James Rohrich
|Professor
|UT Southwestern Medical Center
|Plastic Surgery
|$1,750,000
|Ronald A. DePinho
|President
|The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
|President'S Office
|$1,439,100
|William McRaven
|Chancellor
|University of Texas System Administration
|Chancellor
|$1,200,000
|August E. Garrido
|Special Assistant
|University of Texas at Austin
|Intercollegiate Athletics
|$1,167,489
|Joseph M. Forbess
|Professor
|UT Southwestern Medical Center
|Cardio Thoracic Surgery
|$1,013,500
|Syed Adil Husain
|Professor
|The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
|Cardiothoracic Surgery
|$1,000,000
|Michael Young
|President
|Texas A&M University
|President, Tamu
|$1,000,000
|Michael Ray Williams
|President
|University of North Texas Health Science Center
|Office Of The President
|$960,000
|Kenneth Mathis
|Visiting Associate Professor
|The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
|Orthopedic Surgery
|$960,000
|Henry Huntington Batjer
|Professor & Chairman
|UT Southwestern Medical Center
|Neurological Surgery
|$950,000
|Kevin Bozic
|Professor (Medical Affiliated)
|University of Texas at Austin
|Department Of Surgery And Perioperative Care
|$950,000
|Daniel K. Podolsky
|President
|UT Southwestern Medical Center
|Office Of The President
|$944,316
|Stephen G. Swisher
|Division Head
|The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
|Surgery
|$900,314
|Raymond E. Sawaya
|Chair
|The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
|Neurosurgery
|$896,100
|Ramesh Hariharan
|Visiting Professor
|The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
|Actat-Ep Heart
|$865,000
|Thomas A. Buchholz
|Evp & Physician-In-Chief
|The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
|Ofc/Evp Physician-In-Chief
|$829,200
|Ethan Dmitrovsky
|Provost & Exec Vice President
|The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
|Provost And Evp Office
|$829,200
|Leon J. Leach
|Evp, Strategy & Innovation
|The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
|Innovation
|$823,500
The Texas Tribune obtained this information under the Texas Public Information Act.
